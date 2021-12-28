Great Elm Group (GEG) vs. Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ: GEG) is one of 390 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Great Elm Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Great Elm Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Elm Group Competitors 2505 12734 23605 641 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 23.66%. Given Great Elm Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Elm Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group’s peers have a beta of -2.22, suggesting that their average share price is 322% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group -7.01% -5.69% -1.89% Great Elm Group Competitors -125.78% -142.96% -5.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Elm Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $60.85 million -$8.08 million -11.94 Great Elm Group Competitors $1.75 billion $335.95 million -35.37

Great Elm Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Group. Great Elm Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.7% of Great Elm Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Great Elm Group beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

