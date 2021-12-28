Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.30

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPEAF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

