Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Up 3.3%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 18,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 871,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

