Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.77

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.77 and traded as low as C$34.60. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$35.10, with a volume of 1,343 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC upped their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$946.44 million and a P/E ratio of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

