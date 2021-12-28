Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.44. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 111,453 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $73.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

