Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.50. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 86,170 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

