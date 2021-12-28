HaloSource (LON:HAL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.95

HaloSource Co. (LON:HAL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). HaloSource shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.95.

HaloSource Company Profile (LON:HAL)

HaloSource, Inc, a clean water technology company, develops and manufactures products for drinking water treatment solutions worldwide. It operates through Drinking Water segment. The company's technologies are based on proprietary polymer chemistries that can be applied to commonplace synthetic starting materials in a range of applications.

