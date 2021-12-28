Halving Token (HALV) Market Capitalization Tops $23,562.22

Halving Token (CURRENCY:HALV) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. Halving Token has a market cap of $23,562.22 and $675.00 worth of Halving Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Halving Token has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Halving Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059770 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.81 or 0.07904514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00075909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,945.91 or 1.00081328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008150 BTC.

Halving Token Profile

Halving Token’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,451 coins. Halving Token’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken

Halving Token Coin Trading

