Hamster Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.46 Million (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Hamster has a market capitalization of $36.46 million and $2.23 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00058610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.52 or 0.07934078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,772.94 or 1.00048044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00052350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

