Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Hancock Whitney worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 19.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 3.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

