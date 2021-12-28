Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,240 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,409,000 after acquiring an additional 240,281 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 492,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

