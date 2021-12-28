Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.91

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNLGY)

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

