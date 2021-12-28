Harmony Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Harmony has a total market cap of $2.75 billion and approximately $152.87 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.79 or 0.00375420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,296,049,192 coins and its circulating supply is 11,483,357,192 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

