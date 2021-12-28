Harvest Finance Trading Up 113.8% Over Last 7 Days (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 74.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $130.10 million and approximately $891.21 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $198.32 or 0.00414821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 113.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013209 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 678,995 coins and its circulating supply is 656,017 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

