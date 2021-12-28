Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Shares Up 38.5%

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) shares shot up 38.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.41. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harvey Norman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.4036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

Harvey Norman Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNORY)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. Its franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

