HashCoin (HSC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12,359.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. HashCoin has a market cap of $373,955.41 and $12,359.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00043197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007104 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.