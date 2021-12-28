Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.69

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

The stock has a market cap of $540.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $260.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

