Head to Head Comparison: Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) versus Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bank of Nova Scotia and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Nova Scotia 0 3 8 0 2.73 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus price target of $91.49, suggesting a potential upside of 29.02%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.60%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Nova Scotia $31.20 billion 2.76 $7.65 billion $6.11 11.61 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $348.61 million 5.83 $77.76 million $2.09 16.67

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida. Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Nova Scotia 24.64% 14.86% 0.85% Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 33.56% 10.83% 1.42%

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats Bank of Nova Scotia on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.