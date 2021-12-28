Head-To-Head Contrast: Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) versus Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mettler-Toledo International and Akoya Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mettler-Toledo International $3.09 billion 12.50 $602.74 million $31.91 52.56 Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 11.82 -$16.71 million N/A N/A

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mettler-Toledo International and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mettler-Toledo International 20.85% 369.24% 25.31% Akoya Biosciences -59.91% -67.77% -21.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mettler-Toledo International and Akoya Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mettler-Toledo International 0 2 0 0 2.00 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus price target of $1,515.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.64%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 89.17%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Mettler-Toledo International.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Akoya Biosciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications. Its operations are conducted by the following segments: U. S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The U.S. Operations segment represents certain of the company’s marketing and producing organizations located in the United States. The Swiss Operations segment includes marketing and producing organizations located in Switzerland, as well as extensive R&D operations that are responsible for the development, production, and marketing of precision instruments, including weighing, analytical, and measurement technologies for use in a variety of industrial and laboratory applications. Th

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

