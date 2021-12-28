Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.50

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BTSDF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

