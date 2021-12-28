Hedera Hashgraph Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.57 or 0.00228718 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00039716 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00027949 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.49 or 0.00510336 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00079447 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

