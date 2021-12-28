HedgeTrade (HEDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $268.02 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $268.02 million and $89,820.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001603 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

