Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.94. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

HSII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.48. 72,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.