Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $89.35

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.35 and traded as high as $91.41. Heineken shares last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 1,073 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.69.

About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)

Heineken Holding NV engages in the management and supervision of the Heineken group, and production and distribution of beer and other beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Heineken N.V. Head Office and Other/Eliminations.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.