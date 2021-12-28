Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $451.71

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 451.71 ($6.07) and traded as low as GBX 445 ($5.98). Helical shares last traded at GBX 445 ($5.98), with a volume of 19,458 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.99) price target on shares of Helical in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 446.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 451.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of £544.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Helical’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

About Helical (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

