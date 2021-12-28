Helium (HNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.84 Billion

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $3.84 billion and approximately $35.45 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be bought for about $36.60 or 0.00076944 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.08 or 0.00220879 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003069 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00027664 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.34 or 0.00503098 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Helium

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,036,719 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

