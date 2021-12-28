HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Shares Up 0.8%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.55 and last traded at $68.55. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.91.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

