Helpico Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $385.32 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helpico coin can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helpico has traded 75.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.62 or 0.07932843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076412 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,950.54 or 1.00005737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

