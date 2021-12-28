HempCoin (THC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $416.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $416.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,138.34 or 1.00687044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00056529 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00032841 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.29 or 0.01226292 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,591,223 coins and its circulating supply is 264,456,073 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

