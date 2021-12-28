Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,096,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 635.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 763,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,622,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.59.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.