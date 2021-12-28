Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 865,437 shares.The stock last traded at $16.69 and had previously closed at $16.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The company had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 48.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 403,708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,972,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Hercules Capital by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 244,809 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 173,842 shares during the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

