HEROcoin Price Tops $0.0254 on Major Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $49,574.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00043585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00208706 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

