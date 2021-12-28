Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Hertz Network has a market cap of $926,099.42 and approximately $66,029.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00059996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.39 or 0.07913930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00076976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,037.61 or 0.99625544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00053733 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.