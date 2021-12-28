Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,835,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135,923 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $211,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,521 shares of company stock worth $2,186,159 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

