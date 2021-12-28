Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $16.02. 59,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 123,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexagon AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

