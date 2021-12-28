High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.85 Million

Equities analysts expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to report sales of $41.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.04 million. High Tide reported sales of $18.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year sales of $144.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $146.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $285.13 million, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $332.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover High Tide.

HITI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital began coverage on High Tide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000.

Shares of HITI opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.88. High Tide has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

