Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,434.89

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,434.89 ($32.73) and traded as low as GBX 2,189 ($29.43). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 2,189 ($29.43), with a volume of 75,230 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.07) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($38.71) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.07) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,682 ($36.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,312.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,434.89.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

