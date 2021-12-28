Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Position Lifted by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Hilltop worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,246,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,228,000 after buying an additional 737,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,106,000 after buying an additional 411,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,116,000 after buying an additional 322,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,472,000 after buying an additional 253,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

