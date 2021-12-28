Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Up 3.8%

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04. 9,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,924,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIPO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.64.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Richard Mccathron bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Assaf Wand bought 40,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,650 shares of company stock valued at $273,975 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth $21,252,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,998,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,232,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,023,000. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

