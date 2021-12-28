Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Shares Down 29.2%

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF)’s stock price traded down 29.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Home Product Center Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HPCRF)

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand and Malaysia. The company trades in a range of goods and materials for construction, addition, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and provides a range of related services.

