Honest (HNST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,845.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $2,845.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Honest has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059073 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.25 or 0.07931156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00076055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.25 or 0.99904170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008106 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

