Hord Market Capitalization Reaches $9.98 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and $408,196.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00058886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.52 or 0.07950583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00075788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,628.60 or 0.99847990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052032 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,485,971 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

