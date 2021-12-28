Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 103.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,406 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 989.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 381,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 346,473 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,184,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,952,000 after acquiring an additional 346,622 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

NYSE HWM opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.