Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.28

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.28 and last traded at $127.28, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.79.

Huabao International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HUIHY)

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavors and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.

