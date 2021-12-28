Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.95

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.50. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 221,867 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $196.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $60.65 million for the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 42.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $433,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 358,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 133,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

