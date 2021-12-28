HUNT (HUNT) Price Tops $0.81 on Top Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $89.14 million and approximately $14.62 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00043306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007116 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

