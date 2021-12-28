Hush Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Hush has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $600,200.75 and approximately $19.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

