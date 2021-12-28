Hyper Finance Market Cap Achieves $24,667.83 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $24,667.83 and $130.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00058741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.59 or 0.07913530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00075776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,664.80 or 0.99877530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00051972 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

