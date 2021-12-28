HyperCash Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000872 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HyperCash has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $18.70 million and $2.09 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,946.10 or 1.00783098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00055343 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.93 or 0.00285723 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.47 or 0.00442413 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00149598 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010642 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000912 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.