Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.00

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.00.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.

